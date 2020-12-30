Polk County man pretended to be drug cop while raping, robbing online date, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man claimed to be a narcotics agent as he forced his online date to strip naked at knifepoint, sexually assaulted him and then stole valuable items from him, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim had been communication with a man, later identified as 37-year-old Thomas Lee Simmons, on an online dating site, and they agreed to meet Tuesday at the Stay Plus Inn in Haines City.

When Simmons arrived at the hotel, he pulled out a knife and forced the victim to strip naked, telling the man that he was with the narcotics unit and he had other officers outside, records show.

During the encounter, he pretended to talk to other people on a radio, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Simmons took his clothes off as well, sexually battered the victim then told the man other “agents” were going to the victim’s sister’s house and would “get her” as well.

Simmons is accused of stealing the man’s driver’s license, passport, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and three pair of Air Jordan sneakers before leaving the hotel.

Records show Simmons was located at his girlfriend’s house, where deputies also found the victim’s stolen property. Deputies said the knife used in the attack was in found in Simmons’ truck.

Simmons initially gave a false name to law enforcement but eventually admitted to meeting up with a man for a sexual encounter at the hotel and taking that man’s belongings, according to authorities.

“This was the act of a violent criminal with a criminal history, and the outcome could have been much worse. I encourage anyone using online dating services to be cautious. Meet with strangers in a public place, like a restaurant, and never give out your personal information like your home address until you at least get to know that person better. Another safeguard is to tell a trusted loved one where you are going and set up a time to check in with that person, just in case,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Simmons is facing charges of armed sexual battery, armed robbery, grand theft, dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.