Florida reports nearly 12,000 new coronavirus cases, 211 deaths

Healthcare workers prepare to inoculate a driver at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – [READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Thousands overdue for 2nd COVID-19 shot as Florida reports 16,500 new infections]

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Jan. 16:

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 11,963 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,560,186 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 211 new virus-related deaths Saturday, raising the death toll to 24,380. This number includes the 376 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday afternoon, there were currently 7,366 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 67,790 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 327 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Saturday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 8.55% Friday.

Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Saturday, 937,630 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 87,074 people have received their second shot. However, 43,668 people are overdue for their second vaccination.

[Register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida here]

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 25,831 246 1,606 16 578 6 Flagler 4,672 41 267 3 52 0 Lake 19,208 246 1,060 3 377 28 Marion 22,030 242 1,444 9 534 5 Orange 92,439 813 2,103 16 828 4 Osceola 30,293 237 1,139 1 330 4 Polk 45,224 469 3,579 34 887 3 Seminole 21,791 210 973 6 335 0 Sumter 6,363 98 422 1 156 30 Volusia 27,250 226 1,379 3 472 2

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.