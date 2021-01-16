Florida reports nearly 12,000 new coronavirus cases, 211 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – [READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Thousands overdue for 2nd COVID-19 shot as Florida reports 16,500 new infections]
Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Jan. 16:
Cases
The Florida Department of Health reported 11,963 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,560,186 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Deaths
Florida reported 211 new virus-related deaths Saturday, raising the death toll to 24,380. This number includes the 376 non-residents who died in Florida.
Hospitalizations
As of Saturday afternoon, there were currently 7,366 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.
Since March, 67,790 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 327 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Saturday.
Positivity rate
The percent of positive results was 8.55% Friday.
Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.
Vaccinations
The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.
As of Saturday, 937,630 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 87,074 people have received their second shot. However, 43,668 people are overdue for their second vaccination.
See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:
|County
|Cases
|New cases
|Hospitalizations
|New hospitalizations
|Deaths
|New Deaths
|Brevard
|25,831
|246
|1,606
|16
|578
|6
|Flagler
|4,672
|41
|267
|3
|52
|0
|Lake
|19,208
|246
|1,060
|3
|377
|28
|Marion
|22,030
|242
|1,444
|9
|534
|5
|Orange
|92,439
|813
|2,103
|16
|828
|4
|Osceola
|30,293
|237
|1,139
|1
|330
|4
|Polk
|45,224
|469
|3,579
|34
|887
|3
|Seminole
|21,791
|210
|973
|6
|335
|0
|Sumter
|6,363
|98
|422
|1
|156
|30
|Volusia
|27,250
|226
|1,379
|3
|472
|2
