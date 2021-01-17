59ºF

Florida reports 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 7,000 people currently hospitalized

The state had 108,198 people tests negative for the virus on Saturday

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Jan. 17.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports nearly 12,000 new coronavirus cases, 211 deaths]

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,825 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,571,279 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 135 new virus-related deaths Sunday, raising the death toll to 24,515. This number includes the 378 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 7,419 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 67,997 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 207 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 9.09% Saturday.

Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Sunday, 1,007,71 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 91,819 people have received their second shot. However, 40,974 people are overdue for their second vaccination.

[Register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida here]

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

CountyCasesNew casesHospitalizationsNew hospitalizationsDeathsNew Deaths
Brevard26,0812501,60715824
Flagler4,710382714531
Lake19,3871791,06113770
Marion22,1411111,44405417
Orange93,1807412,103084618
Osceola30,5792861,14233300
Polk45,5503263,58458914
Seminole21,92313297853350
Sumter6,4225942201571
Volusia27,3861361,38014731

