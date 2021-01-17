Florida reports 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 7,000 people currently hospitalized

ORLANDO, Fla. – Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Jan. 17.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,825 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,571,279 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 135 new virus-related deaths Sunday, raising the death toll to 24,515. This number includes the 378 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 7,419 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 67,997 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 207 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 9.09% Saturday.

Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Sunday, 1,007,71 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 91,819 people have received their second shot. However, 40,974 people are overdue for their second vaccination.

[Register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida here]

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 26,081 250 1,607 1 582 4 Flagler 4,710 38 271 4 53 1 Lake 19,387 179 1,061 1 377 0 Marion 22,141 111 1,444 0 541 7 Orange 93,180 741 2,103 0 846 18 Osceola 30,579 286 1,142 3 330 0 Polk 45,550 326 3,584 5 891 4 Seminole 21,923 132 978 5 335 0 Sumter 6,422 59 422 0 157 1 Volusia 27,386 136 1,380 1 473 1

