2 men injured during shooting on Ivey Lane, Orlando police say

Orlando police investigate a shooting on Ivey Lane on Feb. 8, 2021.
Orlando police investigate a shooting on Ivey Lane on Feb. 8, 2021. (News 6)

ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was shot and another man was grazed by a bullet during a shooting on Ivey Lane Monday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they arrived on scene at about 2:50 p.m. and found the two victims. The man who was shot in the leg was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No information was released on a possible suspect.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

