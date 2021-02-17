Infant put on life support with brain bleed, skull fracture after father’s abuse, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An infant suffered a brain bleed, a skull fracture and other injuries that caused him to be put on life support as a result of the abuse he suffered at the hand of his father, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to 25-year-old Kelbi Patino’s home on Jan. 28 because the victim was unresponsive. When they arrived, deputies said the boy’s mother was performing CPR on the baby, who was then taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Records show doctors there determined the boy had suffered a bilateral skull fracture on the back of his head believed to be caused by blunt force trauma, bleeding to his brain, lacerations on the underside of his lips, bruising on his forehead and retinal hemorrhaging on both eyes. He was unresponsive and in critical condition, according to the report.

The boy’s mother said the child had woken up and needed to be fed so she was preparing to feed him when Patino said he would give the baby a bottle so she could go to the store, the warrant said.

The mother went to a pawn shop on Orange Blossom Trail and while there she received a call from Patino saying their child wasn’t OK, so she immediately returned home and found their son unresponsive on a mattress, so she began CPR, according to authorities.

Deputies said surveillance video from the pawn shop and Ring doorbell video from the home confirmed the mother was gone when the child was injured.

Records show Patino was also interviewed about his son’s injuries and he claimed the boy was on the mattress, sucking on a bottle, when he rolled off the mattress, which is about 8 to 10 inches high. Patino claimed the child was unresponsive after the fall so he began CPR, according to the report.

Deputies said they determined that the child’s injuries couldn’t have been caused by a fall so they arrested Patino on a charge of aggravated child abuse. He was arrested Feb. 2 and remains in the Orange County Jail.

The child was in critical but stable condition on Jan. 30 but was reliant on life-support.

Deputies said the victim is an infant younger than 1 year old. He is in stable condition as of Wednesday.

