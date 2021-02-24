Better luck next year: Winter Park cancels annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

WINTER PARK, Fla. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the City of Winter Park has called off yet another event: its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

City officials announced in a tweet on Wednesday the decision to cancel the celebration, which is typically held on Park Avenue on the first Sunday of March.

Historically held on the first Sunday in March, the 2021 St. Patrick's Day has been canceled by the decision of the committee. We look forward to bringing the luck of the Irish back to Park Avenue in 2022. 🍀 pic.twitter.com/cBLP7yyg6k — City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) February 24, 2021

Officials said they hope to bring the event back in 2022.

