Better luck next year: Winter Park cancels annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

City hopes to bring parade back in 2022

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

City of Winter Park cancels annual St. Patrick's Day parade. (Image: City of Winter Park)
WINTER PARK, Fla. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the City of Winter Park has called off yet another event: its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

City officials announced in a tweet on Wednesday the decision to cancel the celebration, which is typically held on Park Avenue on the first Sunday of March.

Officials said they hope to bring the event back in 2022.

