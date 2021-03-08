2 shot in Orlando as part of ‘ongoing dispute,’ police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were shot Monday afternoon as part of what authorities are calling an ongoing dispute, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 4600 block of Donovan Street shortly after noon.

Records show the subjects involved knew each other and had been in a disagreement for some time, although the nature of the dispute hasn’t been made public.

Two adult shooting victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.