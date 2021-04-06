Portal open now for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Orange County Convention Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The portal to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center opened Tuesday morning with the site’s new expanded capacity.

The portal opened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and will close when all the appointments are filled. This marks the second time that slots have been made available to those 16 and up. During the last time, which was on Friday, more than 9,000 appointments were filled in about 45 minutes.

The convention center site is now providing 4,000 shots per day, up from 3,000, Monday through Saturday.

Appointments can be made by registering at patientportalfl.com.

Monday marked the first day that the age eligibility dropped to allow all adults and some teens access to the shot. Across Central Florida, vaccination sites saw long lines and big crowds.

The FEMA site at Valencia College’s West Campus ran out of first shots at about 1 p.m. Monday, six hours ahead of schedule. That location and the other FEMA sites across the state are only providing Johnson & Johnson for the first dose as of Tuesday morning.

For more information about where to get vaccinated in Central Florida, click here.

