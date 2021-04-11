Florida sees 5,558 new COVID-19 cases as state prepares for another week of vaccinations

A Northwell Health registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site inside the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Ahead of Ramadan, Islamic leaders are using social media, virtual town halls and face-to-face discussions to spread the word that its acceptable for Muslims to be vaccinated during daily fasting that happens during the holy month. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida continues to report thousands of coronavirus cases as vaccination efforts continue statewide.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is offering a mobile vaccination clinic Monday that will run through Friday at Barber Park on Gatlin Avenue.

There will be limited walk-ups for the clinic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., though the window could be shortened if crews administer the daily allotment of vaccines. For more information on this mobile vaccination clinic, click here.

Along with an increase in Floridians who have been vaccinated, the state is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Within the last week, 37,864 new cases have been reported, marking a 6.37% increase as of Saturday’s data.

More than 7 million people have been vaccinated in Florida nearly one week after FEMA-backed sites transitioned to administering Johnson & Johnson doses.

This next week, the state is receiving about 276,000 fewer doses of the J&J vaccine compared to its last allocation.

Despite the cut of J&J single-dose vaccines, officials with the Florida Division of Emergency Management said they do not believe the fewer doses will impact overall vaccination efforts as this vaccine is primarily used by FEMA-backed vaccine sites and one-day mobile vaccination clinics.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on April 11.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,558 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,124,233 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 9 new virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll to 34,685. This number includes the 664 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 3,102 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since last March, 86,969 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 75 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 7.65% Saturday out of 72,620 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 4,400,166 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Sunday, 7,213,793 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sunday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 38,508 119 2,213 2 828 0 Flagler 6,894 27 371 2 102 0 Lake 27,632 75 1,418 2 613 -7 Marion 29,605 50 2,011 1 937 0 Orange 128,564 369 2,646 0 1,214 1 Osceola 41,144 140 1,380 1 489 0 Polk 63,240 196 4,903 0 1,273 -2 Seminole 31,317 97 1,210 -1 472 0 Sumter 8,988 17 563 1 263 1 Volusia 40,065 172 2,026 2 739 0

