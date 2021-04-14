Seminole County lifts precautionary boil water advisory

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County officials lifted a precautionary boil water advisory Wednesday morning after issuing it over the weekend.

The advisory was issued Saturday after a water treatment plant lost power. The plant’s power was restored and the distribution system was flushed that day, but officials wanted to determine the water was safe to drink by testing bacteriological samples.

[TRENDING: Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house | Disney changes ‘look’ for cast members | Meteor lights up Fla. sky]

Ad

Residents in the impacted area were advised by the county to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes or use bottled water as an alternative.

The testing of bacteriological samples required two consecutive days of negative results, with 70 samples taken on Saturday and on Sunday, according to the county. Monday’s test yielded the first day of negative results.

County officials said residents were notified with reverse 911 calls and large street signs were placed at certain intersections in the area. To sign up for these notifications, click here.