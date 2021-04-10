Seminole County issues precautionary boil water advisory

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents after a water treatment plant lost power Saturday morning.

The county issued the advisory Saturday at 6 a.m. as a precaution. The treatment plant’s power has since been restored and the distribution system was flushed, according to the county’s website.

County officials said residents were notified with reverse 911 calls and large street signs were placed at certain intersections in the area. Below is a map of the southeast service map provided by the county:

Seminole County Southeast Service Area-Southeast Regional Water Treatment Plant (Seminole County)

The county is advising people to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes or use bottled water as an alternative.

The boil water advisory will be lifted once the county determines the water is safe to drink by testing bacteriological samples.