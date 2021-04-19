US hits vaccination milestone as Florida reports 4,290 new COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. hit a major milestone in its vaccination efforts over the weekend; more than half of all adults in the country have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On top of that, about a third of all U.S. adults, 84 million, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The U.S. cleared the 50% mark just a day after the reported global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million, according to totals compiled by Johns Hopkins University, though the actual number is believed to be significantly higher.

The news comes as the country waits for the decision by federal regulators on whether to resume use of the single-dose Johson & Johnson vaccine. In several interviews, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects a decision when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet Friday to discuss the pause of J&J doses.

Ad

In Central Florida, vaccination efforts are pushing forward without J&J. The FEMA-backed vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus is set to resume administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

On Monday, Orange County opened its latest mobile vaccine site at the Silver Star Park Gymnasium at 2801 N. Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando. The site will be open through Friday. Appointments are needed Monday through Thursday and can be made at this link. Friday will be a walk-up-only event.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports 6,473 new COVID-19 cases as US expects J&J vaccine decision this week ]

Ad

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on April 19.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,290 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,173,138 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 33 new virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the death toll to 35,142. This number includes the 671 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Monday afternoon, there were currently 3,435 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since last March, 88,274 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 61 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Monday.

Ad

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 7.9% Sunday out of 54,313 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 5,113,056 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Sunday, 8,069,752 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Ad

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Monday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 39,464 79 2,249 0 843 0 Flagler 7,046 12 384 2 106 0 Lake 28,379 62 1,441 0 620 0 Marion 30,060 54 2,058 2 945 2 Orange 132,053 315 2,685 1 1,228 4 Osceola 42,430 113 1,401 1 492 0 Polk 65,084 162 4,986 2 1,283 0 Seminole 32,403 119 1,219 0 480 2 Sumter 9,101 8 569 1 270 1 Volusia 41,346 91 2,099 3 762 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.