Florida reports 6,473 new COVID-19 cases as US expects J&J vaccine decision this week

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is held by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. U.S. health officials are weighing next steps as they investigate unusual blood clots in a small number of people given the vaccine -- a one-dose shot that many countries hoped would help speed protection against the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. is expecting a decision on Johnson & Johnson vaccines later this week as FEMA-backed sites in Florida prepare to offer first doses of Pfizer once again, according to the Associated Press.

In several interviews, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects a decision when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet Friday to discuss the pause of J&J doses. With the anticipated continuation of J&J vaccines, it could resume possibly with restrictions or broader warnings after reports of some very rare blood clot cases, the AP reports.

With the pause in J&J vaccines statewide, the Florida Division of Emergency Management worked with the state to fill the gap and once again offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. Earlier this month, FEMA sites switched to J&J doses to help streamline vaccinations.

The Valencia College west campus site saw a dramatic drop in vaccinations due to the halt, but officials are anticipating to vaccinate thousands starting Tuesday.

“I expect our lines will be pretty busy starting Tuesday,” Prudhom said. “We don’t have an exact count, but what we heard is it could be less than the 3,000 we were getting before, but we will have the number of available first doses on Monday.”

Orange County officials are also reporting those 18-24 years old are making up the largest increase in infections, urging the younger population to get vaccinated.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on April 18.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,473 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,168,901 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 35 new virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll to 35,109. This number includes the 670 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 3,321 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since last March, 88,213 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 83 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 8.68% Saturday out of 74,581 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 5,080,273 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Sunday, 8,016,441 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sunday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 39,385

114 2,249

2 843

2 Flagler 7,034

27 382

0 106

0 Lake 28,317

104 1,441

1 620

0 Marion 30,006

50 2,056

0 943

0 Orange 131,738

426 2,684

0 1,224

0 Osceola 42,317

172 1,400

1 492

0 Polk 64,922

216 4,984

0 1,283

0 Seminole 32,284

153 1,219

2 478

0 Sumter 9,093

9 568

0 269

0 Volusia 41,255

175 2,096

4 762

1

