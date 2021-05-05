Partly Cloudy icon
Brevard County crash causes close brush with disaster for truck driver

No injuries were report from the crash

Thomas Mates
, Producer

BCFR: Pictures of crash on Ellis Road in West Melbourne Wednesday morning
BCFR: Pictures of crash on Ellis Road in West Melbourne Wednesday morning (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A crash in West Melbourne created an extremely close call for a truck driver.

Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted out pictures of the wreck on Ellis Road.

Firefighters said they had to cut through pieces of construction rebar to free two work trucks that hit each other.

You can see in the pictures that the rebar pierced the front of one of the trucks and stabbed through the center console, coming very close to where the driver’s right leg would be.

Fire crews said there were no injuries reported in the wreck. No information was provided on what caused the crash or how significantly the other truck was damaged.

