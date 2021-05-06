‘Treat mom like a queen:’ Island H20 offers free special treat for Mother’s Day weekend

Island H2O Water Park opens for its third season on March 13th

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H20 water park is giving you a chance to “treat mom like a queen” by offering a free treat this upcoming Mother’s Day weekend with park admission.

Moms will be able receive a free 20-ounce bottle of Fanta Pina Colada when they take a selfie on the Fanta Pina Colada Mom Throne, which will be on display May 8 and 9, according to the park.

Anyone who takes a photo on the plush chair will be able to download it from the Island H20 Water Park app. On Mother’s Day, the park is offering moms a non-alcoholic chilled Fanta Pina Colada in the Private Domain, the adults-only part of the park, at the push of a button.

“When Mom presses the button, the fruity, tropical treat will be delivered to her on a silver platter by a server dressed in a pineapple outfit,” a news release from the park said.

The water park in Kissimmee features a lazy river, wave pool, adults only pool, area for kids, body slides, tube slide and raft rides for the whole family.

The water park reopened in March daily for spring break, then moved to select operation days at the start of April through May.