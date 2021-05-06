Walt Disney World, AdventHealth to make ‘major’ announcement

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Co.'s net income fell sharply in its most-recent quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic still weighs heavily on many of its businesses, from theme parks to movies, the company announced Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World and AdventHealth will make a “major” announcement Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Details are limited as to what the 10 a.m. announcement entails. News 6 will stream the event live in the video player above.

The announcement follows the resort’s update Wednesday that it will phase out temperature screenings at the theme parks, starting Saturday, for its cast members. Guests will also no longer be screened, starting May 16.

“Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Disney World posted on its website.