Full house: Exploria Stadium to reopen at 100% capacity in June

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride return to their home pitch this summer, they could be playing for a full capacity crowd at Exploria Stadium.

The teams announced the relaxing of Exploria’s capacity limits Monday in a news release.

Despite the increase to full capacity, the stadium is not giving up on all of its COVID-19 protocols. According to the release, hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the stadium and strict cleaning and sanitation will take place before, during and after events.

The teams said that the return to full capacity will allow season ticket holders to have access to their originally selected seats; however, select seats near the players’ areas will remain of limits in accordance with league protocols.

Tickets for all regular-season matches will go on sale on Friday, May 21 for Orlando City and on Tuesday, May 25 for Orlando Pride games.

The first games to be played with the stadium opened at full capacity will be the Pride’s match on June 20 against NJ/NY Gotham FC, followed shortly thereafter by Orlando City’s game against the San Jose Earthquakes, June 22.

The news of the return to full capacity comes less than a week after it was officially announced that Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride, Exploria Stadium and other assets associated with the team will be sold to the Wilf family, which already owns the Minnesota Vikings.