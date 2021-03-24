Orlando City releases 2021 regular season schedule

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Orlando City's Nani, right, celebrates with Jhegson Medez after scoring against Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City has released the team’s 2021 regular season schedule.

The Lions will play against Atlanta United FC at 3 p.m. on April 17 at Exploria Stadium to start the 2021 season.

Tickets for the home opener are available to season ticket holders and partial ticket holders.

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket package can click this link.

Orlando City fans who want to be alerted when single-game tickets are available can click this link.

[TRENDING: Missing Fla. woman found naked in storm drain | That’s not lint: Family finds snake in dryer | So Florida: Gator swims with shark]

Ad

The second game for the Lions will be against Sporting KC at 8 p.m. on April 23 in Orlando City’s first road game of the season.

Our second match of the 2021 season is also locked in.



April 23rd: City 🆚 @SportingKC #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/j8myaaqbp0 — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 10, 2021

Ten of the contests this season will be nationally televised games.

The last home game of the season for Orlando City will be against Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.