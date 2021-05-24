Orlando police arrest father after 8-year-old shoots himself in hand

‘We are focused on racial equality:' Changes proposed to Orlando Police Department

ORLANDO, Fla. – A father faces charges after Orlando police said his son got a hold of a gun and shot himself in the hand.

Investigators were called to a home in the 1700 block of Knotting Hill Drive around noon Monday.

An 8-year-old boy managed to get a hold of a gun in the house and shot himself in the hand, according to police. The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition, records show. Police did not say how badly the boy was hurt.

The boy’s father, Rodriguez Dowe, was arrested following the shooting, according to a news release. The 38-year-old faces charges of aggravated child neglect, carrying a firearm by a convicted felon and failing to keep a firearm safely stored. Investigators did not say for which crimes Dowe was previously convicted.

Police said the Department of Children and Families has also been notified.