Central Florida airports settle dispute over use of Orlando in name

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Orlando Melbourne International Airport is changing its name after settling a legal fight with Orlando International Airport.

The airport announced Friday it is changing its name to Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB).

[TRENDING: Why a son was ticketed for accidentally running over his dad | Residents on secret ‘difficult list’ | Who’s getting pulled over in Fla.?]

The move comes after the Brevard County airport was sued by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which oversees the Orlando International Airport (MCO). The suit claimed that the Melbourne Aviation Authority used false and deceptive advertising and infringed OIA’s trademark when they began incorporating Orlando into the airport’s name in 2015, despite the fact that Melbourne is approximately 70 miles from Orlando.

Ad

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Melbourne airport faces lawsuit over use of Orlando in name]

The name change to Melbourne Orlando International Airport was “legally agreed upon to everyone’s mutual satisfaction,” according to a news release from the MAA.

The lawsuit originally called for MLB to stop using the name Orlando in its name entirely,

“Both airports value regionalism and share a common goal of providing world class traveler experiences, and we look forward to a bright future as Melbourne Orlando International Airport, the coastal gateway to Central Florida,” Greg Donovan, MLB Executive Director said in a statement.