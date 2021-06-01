As state resumes daily COVID-19 reports, Florida sees 1,253 new cases

Florida sees 3,190 new COVID-19 cases as US prepares to begin first shots of Pfizer for children

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a brief hiatus, the state on Tuesday resumed its daily release of COVID-19 data following the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Many beaches in the area saw large crowds over the weekend as Memorial Day marked the first holiday with some sense of normalcy as more people in Florida are getting vaccinated. Around this time last year, pre-summer crowds at many beaches across Central Florida were smaller and people were asked to social distance to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Vaccination efforts continued Monday with several mobile sites remaining open to offer doses to residents and even international travelers. A mobile site located at the Orlando Hilton will remain a vaccination site through the end of June.

And as more Floridians are vaccinated, especially children as young as 12, the Orange County school board reviewed a draft mask policy that would make masks voluntary for students and staff.

The proposal outlines that mask usage among students, staff and visitors will be optional and up to the discretion of the person. The school district said once the revised policy is approved, it will go into effect no later than Aug. 2.

As June begins, many are questioning how the U.S. distribution of vaccines to other parts of the world will work. According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June. Many countries have requested vaccines from the U.S., but up to this point only Mexico and Canada have received doses.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on June 1.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,253 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,326,755 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

*The state reported 1,995 new cases on Saturday, 1,465 new cases on Sunday, and 1,310 new cases on Monday.

Deaths

Florida reported 97 new virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 37,609. This number included the 740 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were currently 1,886 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March 2020, 95,210 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 280 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Tuesday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 3.89% Monday out of 32,251 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

The positivity rate has remained below 5% for over 15 days in Florida.

*The state reported the percent of positive results for Sunday was 3.59% out of 36,447 tests, the percent positive results for Saturday was 3.22% out of 45,567 tests, and the percent positive results for Friday was 3.25% out of 61,332 tests.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 8,322,901 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Tuesday, 10,344,328 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Tuesday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 42,963

107 2,450

3 905

2 Flagler 7,500

20 418

2 112

0 Lake 31,065

105 1,574

4 658

-6 Marion 31,939

71 2,236

3 985

1 Orange 143,001

460 2,903

10 1,309

7 Osceola 46,245

193 1,522

5 527

2 Polk 71,145

237 5,487

28 1,391

13 Seminole 35,360

117 1,286

3 516

4 Sumter 9,504

17 592

2 282

1 Volusia 44,897

152 2,449

15 844

4

