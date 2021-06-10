Orlando police help catch 2 men accused in deadly Titusville shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Two men arrested in Orlando face charges nearly one month after a deadly home invasion in Titusville, police say.

Police, with the assistance of U.S. Marshalls, arrested Marqwone Bryce Lemon, 24, and Devante Byron Hendricks, 28, at home in Orlando Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Here’s why some get side effects from vax | Thrill-ride guide: Universal’s Velocicoaster | Fla. reverses course on rainbow-color bridge flap]

Investigators believe the men, both from Sanford, were involved in a home invasion on the 500 block of Rock Pit Road on May 10 that ended in the shooting death of Curtis Murray Jr.

Ad

Investigators said two men wearing hoodies forced their way into the home and threatened Murray and a teen boy with a gun. There was a fight and Murray was shot before the culprits took off, records show. The teen was not hurt.

A neighbor called 911 and the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to investigators. Police said Murray was targeted and the shooting was not a random act of violence, however, investigators have not said why Murray was targeted or how he may have known his attackers.

After the shooting, police released video of two men they called persons of interest. They have not said if Lemon and Hendricks are the same men from the video.

Titusville police provide video evidence in deadly home invasion shooting

Lemon faces charges of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hendricks is charged with violation of felony probation. Police said the investigation is ongoing and there may be additional charges filed. Both men are locked up in the Orange County jail.

Ad

Anyone with additional information about this deadly home invasion is asked to call (321) 264-7800 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Tips to Crimeline may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.