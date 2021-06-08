Argument over TV remote ends with man stabbed with sword, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A fight over a TV remote ended with one man stabbing another inside an apartment in Titusville, according to police.

Police arrested Christopher Glynn, 54, on Monday.

Investigators were called to an apartment at 2205 Knox McRae Drive for reports of a stabbing. They found the victim outside of the apartment with stab wounds to his left arm and leg. Officers offered first aid before taking the man to meet medical personnel. Investigators described his wounds as non-life threatening.

Officers said Glynn was still inside the home when they arrived. They made contact with him through a landline and he advised officers that he was unable to walk out of the apartment due to a disability, records show.

Officers went into the apartment and said they found Glynn sitting on a couch with a sword and a wooden scabbard next to him. Glynn was cuffed and read his Miranda right, but, investigators said he then confessed to the stabbing, stating that if had better aim he would have “gut him (the victim).”

Police said they spoke with the victim at the hospital. The man stated he and Glynn had been drinking inside the apartment. The victim said they got into an argument over Glynn hogging the TV remote which, records show, ultimately led to the stabbing.

Glynn faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

