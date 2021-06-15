Stingrays at ZooTampa died of ‘gas bubble disease,’ investigation finds

TAMPA, Fla. – Management at ZooTampa announced Tuesday they have discovered the cause of death for the 12 stingrays that mysteriously died last month in their tank.

The stingrays were discovered May 27 and an investigation had been underway to determine the cause of their deaths. Initially, animal care and veterinary teams examined all the mechanical equipment involved in the saltwater tank and tested the water. The initial tests indicated “optimal water quality and conditions” but required further investigation.

“Please keep our team in your thoughts – every professional here loves the animals we care for, and any loss is a difficult one,” the zoo wrote after the loss of the rays. “Thank you for your support.”

[TRENDING: 7 must-haves at Portillo’s | Sharks bite boy, 12, man, 71, in Volusia | When’s the next rocket launch from Florida?]

Ad

The zoo enlisted independent experts to review the Stingray Bay tank and the whole aquarium exhibit. According to an update from the zoo Tuesday, the analysis and assessment of lab results and pathology tests show that a “supersaturation event took place” in the overnight hours from May 26 to May 27. The zoo says the event caused gas embolism, also known as gas bubble disease, in the rays. This is similar to the “bends” human scuba divers can get caused by air bubbles in the bloodstream and can be fatal.

By the time the water was tested in the morning, the oxygen levels had resolved, according to the zoo.

However, the exact cause of the supersaturation is unknown but possible causes include a system malfunction or a crack in portions of the pipeline.

As a result, ZooTampa will not reopen Stingray Bay but will build an updated habitat with a new water management system with added safeguards for the rays.