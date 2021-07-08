Survey: Central Florida roads are too dangerous for bicyclists and pedestrians

ORLANDO, Fla. – The metropolitan planning organization for Central Florida, MetroPlan Orlando, recently shared the results of its 2021 regional survey providing statistics on a variety of transportation-related topics in the greater Orlando area.

The organization canvassed 3,055 participants who travel within Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties. Ultimately, the report provides a blueprint to local governments for funding particular transit projects and safety initiatives. It also shows that locals generally agree biking and walking are not safe forms of transportation in the Greater Orlando area.

Over half of all respondents (56%) rated Central Florida’s transportation system as average, meaning it “serves some travelers” or lower.

When it comes to how people get around, 82% said they drive, with only 4% saying they never drive. Almost half (44 %) said they often or sometimes use a bicycle to get where they need to go.

Bicyclists and non-bicyclists report their top concern as not feeling safe sharing the road with cars. For walkers, unsafe drivers and a lack of infrastructure—specifically uneven concrete are reportedly their primary challenges.

The data, however, creates a paradox when respondents are asked about their driving habits.

While 79% of people agreed driving over the speed limit makes roadways unsafe, 33% said it’s “OK” to speed when roads are clear. Furthermore, 40%of all drivers who admitted to regularly going 15 to 25 miles over the speed limit say it’s “sometimes OK” to send a text message while driving.

Public transit and rideshare services were also included in the report. More than a quarter of all surveyed (27%) said they often use either SunRail, Lynx Bus, ACCESS Lynx, Uber or Lyft.

A common theme arises when participants were asked about the problems with public transportation. Both users and non-users of SunRail and Lynx feel that the services fail to be convenient due to a lack of stations and routes.

“Respondents indicated a very strong desire for more frequent [SunRail] service during the day, and the addition of service on weekends, late nights, and holidays. Many exclamation points were used when ‘weekends!!!’ was mentioned, and it was clear that respondents want to use SunRail for recreation, in addition to commuting,” the report noted.

A lack of reliable access to transportation can have tangible impacts on public health, according to the survey. About 18% of people reported skipping or missing doctor’s appointments because they couldn’t secure a ride.

The survey was conducted from April 28 through June 1 of this year and offered in English and Spanish.

Read the full report here.