Fatal head-on crash shuts down State Road 46 in Mims

MIMS, Fla. – A head-on crash that killed one person has State Road 46 in Mims shut down Sunday afternoon, according to the Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Multiple units responded to the crash reported around 12:30 p.m. The fire rescue said the Titusville Fire Department is also responding to the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person died and three others were taken to the hospital.

Officials with the fire rescue said in a tweet medical helicopters were responding.

Both directions are closed as of 1:55 p.m. for the crash investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.