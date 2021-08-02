Orange County parents get kids vaccinated ahead of new school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Many parents are rushing to try to get their kids vaccinated ahead of school starting next week for many Central Florida students.

Monday, people lined up at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center for another week of vaccinations at neighborhood centers across Orange County.

Jesus Rosario said he wanted to make sure his 13-year-old daughter was fully vaccinated, especially ahead of school beginning next week. His daughter got her second shot Monday.

“I wanted an extra booster for her. I wanted to at least have both shots before (school starts),” Rosario said. “Now that the delta variant is going around, I wanted to get her first two shots before school starts.”

This coming as the Florida Department of Health said as of Aug. 1, 33,631 children have been fully vaccinated in Orange County. That’s 31.74% of the county’s overall 12 to 17-year-old population.

Meantime, 15-year-old Michael Ocampo, a sophomore at Haggarty High School, got his first shot Monday.

“I just wanted to get it to be safe and not be so worried,” Ocampo said. “School starting soon. So I decided I should get it.”

To read more about other vaccine sites happening at neighborhood centers in Orlando, click here.