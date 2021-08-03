Seminole County educators prepare for first day of school

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The first day of school for much of Central Florida is now just a week away. On Aug. 10 many kids will be back in the classroom for the first time in more than a year.

Teachers in Seminole County are getting ready for the year ahead. It’s a different start to the school year, but many teachers say they’re ready for what’s ahead.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not shutting down | 3,000 Spirit Airlines flights canceled or delayed | Turtle crashes through car windshield]

Ad

Biology teacher Jennifer Mallard at Winter Springs High School was getting her laboratories ready and her classroom together Tuesday.

“Very excited to be here, bringing the students back,” Mallard said. “We just want to make sure we have everything down so we can tell the students — that way everyone is on the same page.”

Mallard said she plans to wipe down her desks regularly and there are desk shields as an option that students could use to feel safe. She said she’s working to make sure everyone feels comfortable.

“Just to be respectful and cognizant that not everyone has the same views and that’s okay but let’s talk about some of those especially in a science classroom,” Mallard said.

This coming as the Seminole County school board voted to make masks optional this upcoming school year.

Administrators at Winter Springs High School said they also plan on monitor class sizes and provide resources to make sure kids and teachers feel safe.

Ad

“We really want to dive in deep there and make sure we’re providing the things that we can to make them feel as comfortable as possible,” Assistant Principal Jakob Jarzynka said.

“I think there’s always a concern from teachers that we could backtrack to where we were before,” Kathy Brosch Computer and career education teacher said.

Brosch is ready to welcome students back but has her own concerns as not only a teacher but also a parent.

“I have a daughter that’s coming here freshman year and so we’re concerned about should our kids wear a mask when they come to school. I think it’s a concern that every parent, every teacher probably has,” Brosch said.