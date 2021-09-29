Here are questions tenants can ask apartment management companies about safety

The apartment complex where a Valencia student was last seen has announced changes to its maintenance scheduling system.

A representative from the public relations company representing the Arden Villas Apartments went on to write in a statement saying the complex was evaluating other safety procedures as well, in wake of Miya Marcano’s disappearance.

Legal expert and attorney Steven Kramer said as long as an employee intends to break a company policy, it doesn’t really matter how strict the policy is.

Kramer said there are questions tenants can ask before and during their leases to ensure their safety.

“The problem is when you get a bad guy involved,” Kramer said. “Landlords are supposed to give reasonable notice. Tenants are supposed to be accommodating and that way the landlord can get access when they need [to] and that way the apartment can be kept up and in good condition and maintained.”

Kramer said apartment management companies are obligated to run extensive background checks and maintain supervision over anyone who has access to tenants and their belongings.

“Do they have a master key to every apartment and do they always have access to that key or is it given to them on a needed basis,” Kramer said.

Arden Villas said the maintenance request system is now operating by appointment only.

Resident Taylor Duffy said that he welcomes the change, following Marcano’s disappearance.

“She lives in the same building as me, so we often would have interactions,” Duffy said. “I think that recent email helps. That they’re now going to be doing maintenance requests on an appointment basis. Making sure the renter is present and making sure they know exactly when the maintenance person will be arriving.”

Kramer said before signing a lease, people can ask the management company about their background screening process for employees. He also said to look to see if security cameras and lighting are present on the property.