Orange, Brevard parents file emergency petition against school boards over student mask mandates

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla. The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students is back in force. The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday, Sept. 10, that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An emergency petition has been filed by parents against Orange and Brevard school districts over student mask mandates.

The petition — filed Tuesday night — is asking an appellate court in the First District Court of Appeals to require these schools boards to follow Florida law on mask mandates and opt outs, according to a news release from the AndersonGlenn law firm.

Earlier this month, an appeals court reinstated the governor’s ban on mask mandates for students earlier this month. There was also an emergency rule revised by the Florida surgeon general to require that parents be able to opt students out of school-mask requirements but includes a change that takes aim at some school districts that only allow opt-outs for documented medical reasons.

Despite that, the Brevard County School Board approved a policy this week that would give parents the choice to opt-out their children from the district’s mask mandate only if COVID-19 spread lessens. Orange County’s school mask requirement with a parent opt-out option runs through Oct. 30.

A news conference held virtually Thursday morning had a few parents speak on the mandates. The firm also said demand letters were sent to each county prior to the filing of the emergency petition.

This news conference also comes as the Florida Department of Education will meet with school districts from 11 Florida counties, including Orange and Brevard counties, to discuss compliance when it comes to COVID-19 protocols in schools.