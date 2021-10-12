Partly Cloudy icon
Orange County deputies seek help identifying 2 vehicles in drive-by shootings

Shootings occurred March 19, July 9

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

The vehicles were involved in two drive-by shootings, on March 19 and July 9, at Wild Wood Lily Court.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are seeking to identify two vehicles involved in separate drive-by shooting incidents, according to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shootings occurred on Wild Wood Lily Court, deputies said.

Deputies described the vehicle involved in the July 9 incident as possibly a gray SUV with a “C” in the license plate.

Another vehicle, involved in a March 19 shooting, could be a red or burgundy SUV, according to deputies.

Both SUVs were reportedly last seen near the southeast Orlando shooting location.

Deputies urge anyone with information about either of the vehicles involved in the drive-by shootings to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

