What to know about Orlando’s District 5 commissioner race

Regina Hill and Shaniqua "Shan" Rose are running for the District 5 Orlando City Commission seat.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill is facing a challenge for her seat for the first time since 2017.

Newcomer Shaniqua (Shan) Rose is facing off with the seven-year incumbent in the upcoming Nov. 2 election.

Hill has served District 5, which includes Parramore and part of west Orlando, since 2013.

In that time, she has spearheaded projects to revitalize the city’s police department, provide training and education for construction workers and improve and renew the Parramore neighborhood, according to Orlando officials.

Before taking office, she served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a nurse.

Hill was recently in the news following the tragic death of her 16-year-old niece, who was shot and killed May 2, calling for the community to come together to put an end to the recent string of shootings in Orlando, especially among children.

Rose, a Caribbean-American Floridian, is running on a platform that highlights more employment, better infrastructure, increased housing, crime reduction, stronger youth programming, homeless reduction, environment protection, bail bonds reform and an ordinance advocating pardons marijuana convictions, according to her campaign website.

Rose is an organizer, advocate and founder of the nonprofit Change For The Community.

Through the organization, she has been focusing on mentoring kids, organizing neighborhood clean-ups and homeless outreach since 2019.

Rose previously worked for the city in the Economic Development Department for the Downtown Development Board, the Community Redevelopment Agency, and most recently, the Permitting Office.