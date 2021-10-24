19-year-old dies after being struck near UCF, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was fatally struck Saturday morning near the University of Central Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the 19-year-old from Titusville was crossing University Boulevard near Lake Lynda Drive just before noon when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west.

Troopers said the man was not in a crosswalk or intersection. The driver, a 19-year-old Orlando man, was uninjured in the crash, according to the FHP.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.