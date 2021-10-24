Partly Cloudy icon
19-year-old dies after being struck near UCF, FHP says

Troopers said man was not in crosswalk, intersection

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was fatally struck Saturday morning near the University of Central Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the 19-year-old from Titusville was crossing University Boulevard near Lake Lynda Drive just before noon when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west.

Troopers said the man was not in a crosswalk or intersection. The driver, a 19-year-old Orlando man, was uninjured in the crash, according to the FHP.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

