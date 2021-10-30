Clear icon
Local News

Man, 25, killed in Marion County crash when car strikes tree, troopers say

Crash happened at County Road 316, NW 40th Avenue Road

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Marion County, Traffic
Police lights.
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in a crash early Saturday when his car left the road and struck a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper said the 25-year-old Micanopy man was traveling west on County Road 316 just before 3 a.m. when he lost control of the car and struck a tree off the road.

According to the FHP, the car then caught fire after hitting the tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

