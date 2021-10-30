Man, 25, killed in Marion County crash when car strikes tree, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in a crash early Saturday when his car left the road and struck a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper said the 25-year-old Micanopy man was traveling west on County Road 316 just before 3 a.m. when he lost control of the car and struck a tree off the road.

According to the FHP, the car then caught fire after hitting the tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.