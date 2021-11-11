Pilot’s body, plane wreckage found in Oak Hill hours after initial search, deputies say

OAK HILL, Fla. – The wreckage of a plane crash and the body of the pilot were found Wednesday evening in Oak Hill, hours after an initial search for the crash site yielded no results.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, along with Edgewater police officers and the Civil Air Patrol, found the small, experimental aircraft about 2 miles northeast of Turnbull Hammock Conservation Area.

Investigators have not said where the aircraft may have taken off from or where it may have been heading prior to the crash.

[TRENDING: Pig Floyd’s moving into famous BBQ spot in Winter Park | In-N-Out Burger says no plans for Florida location | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

The male pilot who was found with the wreckage has not yet been identified, deputies said.

Investigators have notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Agents from both agencies will investigate the cause of the crash.

It is not yet clear why it took so long for investigators to find the crash site.

News 6 received a tip about a possible downed plane around noon Wednesday. When questioned about the validity of the tip, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office replied via email, “So far, (it) sounds like a false alarm. No downed planes located.”

News 6 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information about the gap of time between when the plane went down and when the wreckage was discovered. This story will be updated if the office responds.