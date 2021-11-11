‘We lost everything:’ Family escapes Orlando home as it goes up in flames

ORLANDO, Fla. – A family safely escaped an Orlando house as it went up in flames early Thursday.

The fire broke out at a home on McFall Avenue, near South Street in Parramore.

A neighbor alerted the family that the house was on fire, and Rasheeda Anderson, her roommate and her two children, ages 6 and 7, were able to get out of the home. No injuries were reported.

“We lost everything, but long as my kids and everybody are safe, that’s all that matters to me,” Anderson said. “I am so thankful, so blessed, because this situation could have been (worse) than what it is.”

Orlando Fire District Chief Walter Lewis said the front half of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Lewis said there were no functioning smoke detectors in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims. A GoFundMe account has been also been created to help Anderson and her children.