Friends, former teammates react to death of former UCF football star Otis Anderson Jr.

A memorial to Otis Anderson Jr. is setup on the football field at UCF

Following news of the shooting death of former University of Central Florida football star Otis Anderson Jr. tributes to the young man started pouring in.

Anderson was a running back last year for the Knights. Former teammates said they are devastated by the loss.

“It doesn’t feel real man,” Anthony Roberson said.

[TRENDING: Florida leaders react to omicron variant | Guy Fieri’s new restaurant may open in Winter Park Thursday | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Robertson is a former teammate and fraternity brother of Anderson, both were members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity at the UCF chapter.

Ad

“It’s not a person he didn’t take the time to listen to. It’s not a person he thought was better than,” Roberson said.

Friends remembered Anderson as a selfless man and a giver. Jordan Johnson said he was Anderson’s best friend and also played alongside him at UCF.

“He was relentless. He wouldn’t take no for an answer. If it was something that he wanted, he was going to set his mind to it. He was going to make it happen,” Johnson said. “Somebody reached out to me and told me to just pray wherever I feel overwhelmed, and that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve prayed like 10 times today.”

“He’s probably one of the most passionate people I’ve met. He has a very old soul,” Ricky Hightower said, a UCF alumnus and Anderson’s fraternity brother.

After playing at UCF, Anderson had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL team also released a statement saying in part that Anderson was “a promising young man with a bright future.”

Ad

A memorial to Anderson, which includes his No. 2 jersey, now sits on the two-yard line at UCF’s football field.

UCF released a statement about Otis Anderson Jr.’s death.

“We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed,” the statement reads.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Anderson was shot and killed at a home in Jacksonville Monday night. His mom was also grazed by a bullet. She’s now recovering and out of the hospital.

Anderson’s father is the accused shooter, records show. He appeared in court late Tuesday charged with murder and attempted murder. Investigators said he opened fire after a fight with his son.