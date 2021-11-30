Police release details in death of former UCF football star Otis Anderson Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that former UCF football star Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by his father following an argument that began with a dog bite.

According to the arrest report, Otis Anderson Sr., 52, was bitten by a dog belonging to the victim’s girlfriend at a home in Jacksonville. The father became upset and was bleeding throughout the home prompting Otis Anderson Jr. to come downstairs to check on the commotion, according to investigators.

[TRENDING: Florida leaders react to omicron variant | Guy Fieri’s new restaurant may open in Winter Park Thursday | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The father and son then got into a shouting match, which led the son’s mother to tell him to go back upstairs, records show.

The father remained upset and got into an argument with the mother, according to deputies. During the fight, Otis Anderson Sr. flipped a recliner which caused the victim to come back downstairs, officers said.

The two men eventually separated and Otis Anderson Sr. went to the garage, records show. Officers said the father then came back inside, confronting his son in the kitchen and shooting him at least once in the chest.

A memorial to Otis Anderson Jr. is setup on the football field at UCF (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The mother also “suffered multiple graze wounds,” according to investigators. She was treated at the hospital and later released.

Otis Anderson Sr. now faces a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

UCF released a statement about Otis Anderson Jr.’s death.

“We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed,” the statement reads.