Drive-thru COVID test site being held at Kissimmee police headquarters Saturday

Orange County drive-thru COVID-19 test site to reopens this week as demand increases

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be available at the Kissimmee Police Department headquarters this weekend.

The department is partnering with Kissimmee Main Street to host the site starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said in a release the site will be open through 12:30 p.m. or until supplies last.

Those visiting the testing site are asked to bring an identification card in order to receive a test.

There will be someone walking patients through the process to self-administer the rapid COVID test. Results will be available within 48 hours.

Click here for more information on other testing sites in the area.