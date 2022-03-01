‘I fear for my life:’ Palm Coast councilman accused of trespassing at Walmart announces resignation

Councilman Victor Barbosa is resigning from his position after being accused of trespassing at a Walmart.

PALM COAST, Fla. – A Palm Coast councilman accused of trespassing at a Walmart will resign from his position, according to a city spokesperson.

According to a crime report, Victor Barbosa is accused of not scanning a clothing item at a self-checkout register at the Walmart on Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast this past Sunday.

The report shows Walmart will not seek shoplifting charges against Barbosa as the total amount taken was under $25.

[TRENDING: Plea deal refused in motorized suitcase chase at Orlando airport | A guide to Daytona Beach Bike Week 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators said the store decided to serve Barbosa a trespass warning for the business property.

In a resignation letter dated March 1, Barbosa wrote the following:

“I, Victor Barbosa fear for my life. I repeat I fear for my life. All I wanted to do was help small businesses, fight corruption, and be the voice of the people of this community. I now understand why Council Member Howell resigned.

Effective immediately, I resign from City Council and withdraw my candidacy from the 2022 election.

Thank you to all that voted for me. All I want is my peace back.”

Barbosa was voted in as a councilman in Palm Coast during a special election in 2020, according to city records.

City leaders said a special meeting will be set within 30 days to select a person to fulfill the rest of Barbosa’s term.

His term was set to run until November.