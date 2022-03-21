3 found dead in vehicle outside Melbourne apartment complex

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside a vehicle outside an apartment complex Sunday, according to Melbourne police.

Police were called to Manatee Cove Apartments, 746 Madelyn Way, around 10:50 p.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Investigators said they found three people dead in the vehicle. Police have not released any information about their identities or said how they may have died.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Melbourne police at 321-608-6371.