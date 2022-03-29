Florida man wanted in ‘pummeling’ of 73-year-old turns himself in, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A man wanted in the beating of a 73-year-old outside a Publix in Winter Haven has surrendered to authorities, police said.

Donald Ray Walker, 43, of Lake Wales, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the Polk County jail. No other details about his arrest have been released.

Winter Haven police on Monday identified Walker as the man wanted in the vicious attack.

According to police, Walker was caught on video Saturday “pummeling” the man, who was walking out of the Publix at Southeast Plaza along Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Police said Walker sped by the man in a pewter-colored Ford F-250, and the man yelled at the driver. An argument ensued, and Walker drove away, police said.

Don Walker. (Winter Haven Police Department)

The man then went to the exit where the truck was heading and Walker stopped, police said.

Police said Walker then got out and punched the man repeatedly. Walker also smashed the man’s cellphone on the ground, preventing him from calling for help, police said.

The victim is expected to recover.