Magic Kingdom to conduct routine fireworks testing Thursday, Disney officials say

Testing will happen between 11 p.m. to midnight

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Magic Kingdom will be conducting a routine fireworks test Thursday night, according to the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page.

Testing will occur between 11 p.m. and midnight, the post reads.

“We will do our best to keep noise at a minimum and apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this late-night inconvenience,” Disney officials said.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

