Magic Kingdom to conduct routine fireworks testing Thursday, Disney officials say

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Magic Kingdom will be conducting a routine fireworks test Thursday night, according to the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page.

Testing will occur between 11 p.m. and midnight, the post reads.

“We will do our best to keep noise at a minimum and apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this late-night inconvenience,” Disney officials said.

