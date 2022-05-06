Daytona Beach International Airport to offer TSA PreCheck enrollment event

FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Transportation Security Administration officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. The Biden administration says it is moving to increase the pay and union rights for security screeners at the nations airports. The Department of Homeland Security directed the acting head of the TSA to come up with a plan within 90 days to raise the pay of the screeners and expand their rights to collective bargaining. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Travelers looking to join the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck program can make it a one-stop-shop at an enrollment event taking place later this month at Daytona Beach International Airport.

Registering and enrolling in the program by other means may take longer than just a day, as the process involves both the filing of one’s application and an interview. According to Joanne Magley with DAB’s air service, marketing and customer service division, applicants who visit the enrollment event can get all of that done much faster.

“Enrolling in TSA PreCheck only takes a few minutes and significantly enhances travelers’ experience when using TSA PreCheck lanes around the country,” Magley said.

The event runs May 23-27 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. at DAB’s baggage claim area, where applicants will be initially fingerprinted for a background check.

There’s an $85 application fee that cannot be paid with cash or personal checks, and one also needs to bring identification documents listed here.

Those who complete the process can expect to receive their known traveler number in the mail within 45 days, valid for five years.

As part of the PreCheck program, you’ll be able to move through the security screening process without removing your shoes, belt or light jacket, as well as while leaving laptops and “compliant liquids” in your carry-on.

Learn more from the TSA and DAB on their websites.