Missing Lake County teen may be in Winter Garden, Orlando deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies put out a report for a missing teen Monday afternoon, saying they believe she may be in Winter Garden or Orlando.

According to deputies, Myasia Jennings was last seen leaving her home at approximately 12:37 a.m. Saturday, wearing a white hoodie and grey shorts.

Deputies said Jennings is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to reach out to them at (352) 343-9529 or Crimeline at 1 (800) 423-8477.