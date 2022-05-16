80º

Missing Lake County teen may be in Winter Garden, Orlando deputies say

Myasia Jennings last seen on surveillance video leaving home in the middle of the night

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Myasia Jennings (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies put out a report for a missing teen Monday afternoon, saying they believe she may be in Winter Garden or Orlando.

According to deputies, Myasia Jennings was last seen leaving her home at approximately 12:37 a.m. Saturday, wearing a white hoodie and grey shorts.

Deputies said Jennings is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to reach out to them at (352) 343-9529 or Crimeline at 1 (800) 423-8477.

