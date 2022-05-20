WATCH: Body camera video shows Taser-sparked fire during arrest by Osceola deputies

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released body camera videos Friday showing an arrest at a gas station that ended with a suspect and a deputy badly burned after a Taser started a gasoline fire.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released body camera videos Friday showing an arrest at a gas station that ended with a suspect and a deputy badly burned after a Taser started a gasoline fire.

The sheriff’s office released the video from three deputies — David Crawford, Christopher Koffinas and Ben Maclean — who attempted to handcuff Jean Barretto, 26, during the arrest in February.

A word of warning, all three videos contain extremely graphic content and language. They are presented in their entirety and viewer discretion is strongly advised before viewing them.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were following the man because he was part of a group of bikers who had reportedly pointed a gun at at least two other drivers in Osceola County.

The video from Crawford’s perspective shows him initiating the arrest at a Wawa gas station in Orange County. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a news conference Wednesday that deputies had been following Barretto and were allowed to be in Orange County because of Florida’s laws regarding fresh pursuit.

In the video Crawford can be seen slowly approaching the pumps before running up to Barreto as the man was gassing up his motorcycle, tackling the 26-year-old to the ground.

“Get off the bike! Get on the ground now,” Crawford can be heard shouting in the video.

About 38 seconds into the video, other deputies can be seen joining the takedown. The video shows one deputy, Koffinas, using a Taser on Barretto.

Just a second later, the video shows gasoline on the ground. Lopez said during a news conference Thursday that Crawford can be heard saying, “Kill the pump, kill the pump, there’s gas.”

Seconds later, Crawford can be heard in the video saying, “You’re going to get tased again dude,” after he picks up Koffinas’ discarded Taser.

Shortly after that, the Taser can be heard being used in the video and flames erupt. Crawford then proceeds to roll on the ground, screaming in pain as his legs catch fire. This lasts for about 30 seconds. The remainder of Crawford’s video shows him being cared for by other deputies.

Koffinas’ video begins with him in his cruiser as deputies are following Barretto. At 20:37 into the video, Koffinas arrives on scene, parks his cruiser and rushes to help with the arrest, pulling out his Taser and telling bystanders to move along the way.

About 30 seconds later, Crawford can be heard off-camera saying he was going to use the Taser and then the flames leap into frame.

Koffinas rolls to put out the flames on his pants before jumping up to assist Crawford, whose legs are completely covered in fire in the video.

“Roll, roll, roll,” Koffinas shouts at Crawford as the deputy burns.

He continues to order Crawford to roll for about 30 seconds until another deputy runs up and pours Gatorade on the burning deputy.

After Crawford is extinguished, Koffinas walks back toward the pump where the fire started. A cloud of smoke can be seen coming from the area where Barretto can be heard screaming.

Koffinas calls for an ambulance at about 22:18 into the video.

A moment later, he walks over to Barretto, who is on the ground in handcuffs, most of his clothing appearing to have been burned off.

“Get me to the hospital right now,” Barretto said.

“Yeah, you’re going to the hospital,” Koffinas replied in the video.

A moment later in the video, Koffinas shouts at Barretto.

“Why were you running? Why were you running,” he said.

“I wasn’t running,” Barretto replied in the video.

At about 23:52 in the video, Koffinas collects the Taser, placing it back in his cruiser. The video then shows him checking back on Crawford, whose legs appear badly burned.

The fire department shows up shortly thereafter and Koffinas mutes his camera around the 30-minute mark.

Maclean’s video picks up about two minutes before he arrives at the gas station. As he gets out his cruiser, Barretto is already on the ground, the video shows.

Maclean can be seen trying to get Barretto’s arms behind his back. At 2:07 in the video, the Taser can be heard going off and the flames erupt.

Maclean then goes to the trunk of his cruiser, the video shows, as Barretto runs by him. Barretto is completely covered in the fire as he runs past screaming in the video.

Maclean gets a fire extinguisher and runs over to the man.

“Get down on the ground! Stop drop and roll,” Maclean shouted in the video as he pulls the pin on the extinguisher and sprays Barretto.

Maclean’s arms are visibly singed in the video.

As soon as the fire is out, Maclean and another deputy begin checking Barretto for weapons and order him to put his hands behind his back. The video shows most of Barretto’s clothes have been burned off from the fire and his skin is blackened and sloughing off from his limbs.

The video shows the two deputies place Barretto in handcuffs.

“I’ve got to go to the hospital,” Barretto said repeatedly in the video.

“They’re coming,” Maclean shouted back at the burned suspect.

About four minutes into the video, the deputy removes Barretto’s helmet.

“Focus on your breathing,” Maclean said in the video to Barretto.

“Get me to the hospital right now,” Barretto repeated several times to the deputies on the video.

The bodycam shows Maclean and other deputies continue to sit with the handcuffed Barretto, trying to get his full name.

About 11:30 into the video, firefighters make their way over to the handcuffed suspect. More deputies then gather, again trying to get Barretto’s full name.

“The fire department is going to come, but they’re going to need the information. So, if you want them to help, they are going to need the information,” an unidentified deputy can be heard saying on the video.

At about 15:30 into the video, fire crews begin helping Barretto, cutting off the man’s shirt.

“Take me to the hospital,” Barretto can be heard saying to the firefighters in the video.

About 19 minutes into the video Barretto is loaded onto a stretcher. At about 23 minutes into the video, Maclean’s body cam is muted.

On Thursday, Lopez announced Crawford would face a charge of culpable negligence for his use of a Taser, which started the fire.

Crawford is now on paid leave. The sheriff said an internal investigation will now begin to determine how many policy violations Crawford made.

Baretto, meanwhile, will face a charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, resisting arrest without violence and a felony charge for popping three wheelies on his motorcycle.

The man has been in the hospital, undergoing extensive treatment for his burns since the arrest, according to his attorneys Mark NeJame and Albert Yonfa.