4 teens shot during fight at Malabar house party, Brevard County deputies say

MALABAR, Fla. – Four teens between the ages of 15 and 18 years old were injured Saturday night after an altercation between two people at a house party in Malabar led to gunfire, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported disturbance at 11:55 p.m., arriving to a residence on Billie Lane where a large, open house party was in progress. The preliminary investigation found that “a disturbance occurred between two male subjects,” one of whom proceeded to brandish a firearm and shoot at the other, deputies said.

The person who the gunman targeted was shot, along with three other people who deputies said were struck because they were close by. The four victims, whose identities have not been made public, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have yet been made, deputies said. It is believed the shooting was targeted and thus presents no danger to the public, the release stated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Agent Kris Matthews with the BCSO South Precinct General Crimes Unit via the Communications Center at 321-633-7162, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.