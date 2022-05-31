Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza return so popular, many locations sold out

IRVINE, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza remains a popular item and menu staple. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

Fans of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza were elated when the company brought the beloved item back to the menu earlier this month.

In fact, the excitement over the fan favorite reached such a fever pitch that the chain now says it’s running out.

According to Taco Bell’s website, locations across the country have been selling out of Mexican Pizzas and supplying more is taking longer than expected.

But the company said it’s working double-time to get the item back on the menu permanently this time.

Taco Bell is also postponing the debut of “Mexican Pizza: The Musical.”

Yes, the food item has its own musical, which was supposed to debut on TikTok last Thursday.

It’s not clear when it will come out, but Taco Bell said to stay tuned.

