WATCH: Video shows 3 robbers with guns threatening victims in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police have released a surveillance video showing a violent robbery in which three men threatened two victims with guns.

The robbery took place at a business along Mason Avenue, according to police.

The video shows three men approaching a security guard with a metal detector. As the guard begins to wave the wand over one of the men, a man in a white shirt pulls a gun as the other two rush toward him.

The guard told officers one of the men took his gun and then went into the business, investigators said.

In the video, the man in the white shirt forces the guard to stand against the wall.

The victim said the man in the white shirt said, “Don’t look at me or I’ll put one in your head.”

The video then cuts to the interior of the business where the other two robbers force their way into an office and point their weapons at a second worker.

The worker told police one of the men put a gun to the side of his head, according to an incident report.

The worker opened a cash drawer and then puts his hands in the air as the two men grabbed cash and one took the second victim’s cellphone.

The video also shows a vehicle the three robbers arrived in, a black Toyota Corolla. Investigators said the men drove off after the robbery, heading north on Edwards Street toward Brentwood Drive.

Anyone who has information the robbery or who can identify the three men responsible is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5257.