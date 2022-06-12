Florida Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Umatilla man with dementia

Rano Jr. McGowan, AKA ‘Reno,’ 77, who was last seen Friday in Umatilla.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a missing 77-year-old man out of Umatilla, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Rano Jr. McGowan, AKA “Reno,” was last seen Friday in the 19400 block of SE Highway 42 in Umatilla, officials said.

[TRENDING: Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher | Firefighters work to drench burning building in Maitland | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

McGowan has brown eyes and gray hair, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, officials said. He is driving a white 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck with a truck cap and Florida tag JHWI31, deputies said.

The vehicle, pictured below, was last seen Saturday afternoon traveling northbound on US Highway 441 at its intersection with SE Sunset Harbor Road.

Mcgowan is driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with Florida Tag JHWI31, deputies said. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

McGowan may be traveling to the area of Adairsville, Georgia, to visit his family, deputies said.

Anyone who sees McGowan or has knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to call FDLE, or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-8181 or 911.